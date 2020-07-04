Beautiful half duplex is move-in ready! light & bright Back patios and fenced yards. Interior features fresh carpet and paint. Large Master suites with large nice bathrooms! Jack and Jill bath for secondary bedrooms. It has 2.5 bath. Bright Kitchens. Large Living areas with vaulted ceilings and brick fireplaces. Built-in bar. Three bedrooms and two baths. Large utility closet. Conveniently located near DART and old Downtown Richardson.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 Candlewood Place have any available units?
306 Candlewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Candlewood Place have?
Some of 306 Candlewood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Candlewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
306 Candlewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.