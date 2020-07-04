306 Candlewood Place

Amenities

Beautiful half duplex is move-in ready! light & bright Back patios and fenced yards. Interior features fresh carpet and

paint. Large Master suites with large nice bathrooms! Jack and Jill bath for secondary bedrooms. It has 2.5 bath. Bright

Kitchens. Large Living areas with vaulted ceilings and brick fireplaces. Built-in bar. Three bedrooms and two baths. Large

utility closet. Conveniently located near DART and old Downtown Richardson.