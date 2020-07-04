All apartments in Richardson
306 Candlewood Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

306 Candlewood Place

306 Candlewood Place · No Longer Available
Location

306 Candlewood Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful half duplex is move-in ready! light & bright Back patios and fenced yards. Interior features fresh carpet and
paint. Large Master suites with large nice bathrooms! Jack and Jill bath for secondary bedrooms. It has 2.5 bath. Bright
Kitchens. Large Living areas with vaulted ceilings and brick fireplaces. Built-in bar. Three bedrooms and two baths. Large
utility closet. Conveniently located near DART and old Downtown Richardson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Candlewood Place have any available units?
306 Candlewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Candlewood Place have?
Some of 306 Candlewood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Candlewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
306 Candlewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Candlewood Place pet-friendly?
No, 306 Candlewood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 306 Candlewood Place offer parking?
No, 306 Candlewood Place does not offer parking.
Does 306 Candlewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Candlewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Candlewood Place have a pool?
No, 306 Candlewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 306 Candlewood Place have accessible units?
No, 306 Candlewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Candlewood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Candlewood Place does not have units with dishwashers.

