303 Woodcrest Drive

Location, location, location with curb appeal and beautiful trees. 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths. Conveniently located close to recently built shops, grocery, restaurants close by. Charming and cozy home, kitchen has gas stove. 30 year roof replaced in 2005 & energy efficient tilt in windows were installed throughout the home. Formal areas, built ins, and more waiting for you. Right off George Bush Tollway and Central Expressway. Less than a mile from new State Farm building in Plano Richardson area. Welcome Home!