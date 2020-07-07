All apartments in Richardson
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:31 PM

303 Woodcrest Drive

303 Woodcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

303 Woodcrest Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location with curb appeal and beautiful trees. 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths. Conveniently located close to recently built shops, grocery, restaurants close by. Charming and cozy home, kitchen has gas stove. 30 year roof replaced in 2005 & energy efficient tilt in windows were installed throughout the home. Formal areas, built ins, and more waiting for you. Right off George Bush Tollway and Central Expressway. Less than a mile from new State Farm building in Plano Richardson area. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Woodcrest Drive have any available units?
303 Woodcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 Woodcrest Drive have?
Some of 303 Woodcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Woodcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
303 Woodcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Woodcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 303 Woodcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 303 Woodcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 303 Woodcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 303 Woodcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Woodcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Woodcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 303 Woodcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 303 Woodcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 303 Woodcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Woodcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Woodcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

