Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful home in Breckinridge Creek, Exemplary Plano ISD. Vaulted entry with grand curved staircase, oak hardwood flooring, high ceilings, granite & SS in the kitchen. First floor master with sitting area, mother in law suite on the first floor! Formal living, dining, family room on the first floor. Two bedrooms upstairs, large game room. Yard offers plenty of room for family activities!