All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 3001 Wren Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
3001 Wren Lane
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:48 AM

3001 Wren Lane

3001 Wren Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3001 Wren Lane, Richardson, TX 75082
Fairways of Sherrill Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR LEASE - Rare opportunity in sought after Golf Course Community. Near State Farm HQ, Dart, HW75, 190 and Methodist Hosp. is this Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath, two story Home-with great open floor plan. Additional amenities include 2 large Living Areas & Formal Dining with Wood Floors, Fireplace, spacious Kitchen with Island & Large Breakfast Area. You will love the over-sized Master Suite with Sitting Area-Jetted Tub-Separate Shower and generous sized secondary Bedrooms for family and guests. Excellent Plano Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Wren Lane have any available units?
3001 Wren Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Wren Lane have?
Some of 3001 Wren Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Wren Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Wren Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Wren Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Wren Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 3001 Wren Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Wren Lane offers parking.
Does 3001 Wren Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Wren Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Wren Lane have a pool?
No, 3001 Wren Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Wren Lane have accessible units?
No, 3001 Wren Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Wren Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Wren Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District