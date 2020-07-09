3001 Wren Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

FOR LEASE - Rare opportunity in sought after Golf Course Community. Near State Farm HQ, Dart, HW75, 190 and Methodist Hosp. is this Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath, two story Home-with great open floor plan. Additional amenities include 2 large Living Areas & Formal Dining with Wood Floors, Fireplace, spacious Kitchen with Island & Large Breakfast Area. You will love the over-sized Master Suite with Sitting Area-Jetted Tub-Separate Shower and generous sized secondary Bedrooms for family and guests. Excellent Plano Schools!