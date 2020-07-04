All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2804 Foxboro Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2804 Foxboro Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:20 AM

2804 Foxboro Drive

2804 Foxboro Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2804 Foxboro Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Sherrill Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Simply fabulous executive home in Richardson, close to State Farm, restaurants, PBGT, and Richardson's highly sought after telecom corridor! Freshly painted inside and out, new flooring, lots of update, professionally manicured landscaping, and the perfect floor plan. Four way bedroom split, huge living rooms, serene backyard setting with covered back patio over looks a quiet creek with mature trees! This is a one of a kind one story home perfect for entertaining and comfortable living. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this wonderful home!
We do all paperwork. $50 application per person over 18 years. Certified funds for deposit and first months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Foxboro Drive have any available units?
2804 Foxboro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 Foxboro Drive have?
Some of 2804 Foxboro Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Foxboro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Foxboro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Foxboro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2804 Foxboro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2804 Foxboro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2804 Foxboro Drive offers parking.
Does 2804 Foxboro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 Foxboro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Foxboro Drive have a pool?
No, 2804 Foxboro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Foxboro Drive have accessible units?
No, 2804 Foxboro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Foxboro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 Foxboro Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District