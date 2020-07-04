2804 Foxboro Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Simply fabulous executive home in Richardson, close to State Farm, restaurants, PBGT, and Richardson's highly sought after telecom corridor! Freshly painted inside and out, new flooring, lots of update, professionally manicured landscaping, and the perfect floor plan. Four way bedroom split, huge living rooms, serene backyard setting with covered back patio over looks a quiet creek with mature trees! This is a one of a kind one story home perfect for entertaining and comfortable living. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this wonderful home!

We do all paperwork. $50 application per person over 18 years. Certified funds for deposit and first months rent.