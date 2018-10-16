All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2640 Forest Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2640 Forest Grove Drive
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:13 PM

2640 Forest Grove Drive

2640 Forest Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2640 Forest Grove Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning home on large corner lot in coveted Canyon Creek available for lease! Recently renovated, this home is framed with soaring ceilings, vast windows, gleaming hardwoods and first-class finishes galore! Inviting living area opens to an impressive kitchen adorned with 2-inch granite, stainless appliances, modern cabinets, and a spacious breakfast bar. Secluded master suite showcases spa-style shower, dual sinks, an oversized walk-in closet, and secondary closet fit to accommodate a present-day lifestyle. Private backyard retreat enveloped with contemporary board-on-board horizontal fence, complete with Liftmaster automatic gate. Enjoy walking to trails, parks, schools, shops, and more. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 Forest Grove Drive have any available units?
2640 Forest Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2640 Forest Grove Drive have?
Some of 2640 Forest Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 Forest Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Forest Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Forest Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2640 Forest Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2640 Forest Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2640 Forest Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 2640 Forest Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2640 Forest Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Forest Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 2640 Forest Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2640 Forest Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2640 Forest Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Forest Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2640 Forest Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District