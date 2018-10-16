2640 Forest Grove Drive

Amenities

Stunning home on large corner lot in coveted Canyon Creek available for lease! Recently renovated, this home is framed with soaring ceilings, vast windows, gleaming hardwoods and first-class finishes galore! Inviting living area opens to an impressive kitchen adorned with 2-inch granite, stainless appliances, modern cabinets, and a spacious breakfast bar. Secluded master suite showcases spa-style shower, dual sinks, an oversized walk-in closet, and secondary closet fit to accommodate a present-day lifestyle. Private backyard retreat enveloped with contemporary board-on-board horizontal fence, complete with Liftmaster automatic gate. Enjoy walking to trails, parks, schools, shops, and more. Welcome home!