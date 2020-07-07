2636 Custer Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace game room oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

FOR RENT! You have to come see this amazing condo which is ready for immediate move in! Fresh paint and numerous updates throughout! Enjoy the cozy fireplace in the main living area and relax downstairs in the second living area or make it a game room! Dining area is open to the living room and both bedrooms are upstairs for privacy with a half bath on the main floor for convenience! Fenced patio area just outside new sliding glass door to enjoy when the weather is nice! Rent INCLUDES water, sewer, trash, full lawn service, and electric! This property will go FAST! MOVE IN TODAY!!