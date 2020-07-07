All apartments in Richardson
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:31 AM

2636 Custer Parkway

2636 Custer Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

2636 Custer Pkwy, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
FOR RENT! You have to come see this amazing condo which is ready for immediate move in! Fresh paint and numerous updates throughout! Enjoy the cozy fireplace in the main living area and relax downstairs in the second living area or make it a game room! Dining area is open to the living room and both bedrooms are upstairs for privacy with a half bath on the main floor for convenience! Fenced patio area just outside new sliding glass door to enjoy when the weather is nice! Rent INCLUDES water, sewer, trash, full lawn service, and electric! This property will go FAST! MOVE IN TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2636 Custer Parkway have any available units?
2636 Custer Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2636 Custer Parkway have?
Some of 2636 Custer Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2636 Custer Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2636 Custer Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 Custer Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 2636 Custer Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2636 Custer Parkway offer parking?
No, 2636 Custer Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 2636 Custer Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2636 Custer Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 Custer Parkway have a pool?
No, 2636 Custer Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2636 Custer Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2636 Custer Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 Custer Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2636 Custer Parkway has units with dishwashers.

