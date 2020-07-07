2631 Forest Grove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A gorgeous updated executive home at desirable Canyon Creek Country Club neighborhood! Fresh Paint! Close to UTD, I-75 & George Bush Hwy, restaurants and shopping centers. Spacious master suite with modern tiled shower bath and additional large bedroom with a private bath. Two living areas, wood burning fireplace , formal dining room and a breakfast room. Beautiful laminate wood flooring in the common areas. Kitchen has SS stove and cooktop (SS refrigerator can be added). Attached garage with 2 parking spaces. Enjoy entertaining your friends at the covered patio in the back yard with mature trees and fence. Ready for move in! The refrigerator and washer in the garage are for you to use!