Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:51 PM

2631 Forest Grove Drive

2631 Forest Grove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2631 Forest Grove Dr, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A gorgeous updated executive home at desirable Canyon Creek Country Club neighborhood! Fresh Paint! Close to UTD, I-75 & George Bush Hwy, restaurants and shopping centers. Spacious master suite with modern tiled shower bath and additional large bedroom with a private bath. Two living areas, wood burning fireplace , formal dining room and a breakfast room. Beautiful laminate wood flooring in the common areas. Kitchen has SS stove and cooktop (SS refrigerator can be added). Attached garage with 2 parking spaces. Enjoy entertaining your friends at the covered patio in the back yard with mature trees and fence. Ready for move in! The refrigerator and washer in the garage are for you to use!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2631 Forest Grove Drive have any available units?
2631 Forest Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2631 Forest Grove Drive have?
Some of 2631 Forest Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2631 Forest Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2631 Forest Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2631 Forest Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2631 Forest Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2631 Forest Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2631 Forest Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 2631 Forest Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2631 Forest Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2631 Forest Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 2631 Forest Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2631 Forest Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2631 Forest Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2631 Forest Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2631 Forest Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.

