All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2623 Empire Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2623 Empire Dr
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2623 Empire Dr

2623 Empire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2623 Empire Drive, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
yoga
About me!

  Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.

==============================
  Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it's angry. It's wondering why you haven't moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn't going to do anything bad, because he's just a ghost. But he is all like "why haven't you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it's super nice". And you kinda have to agree. You've been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven't upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing Dallas apartment? 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  One, Two and Three bedrooms. Town-homes with Private Garages.

Granite Countertops and Kitchen Islands

Vinyl Plank Wood Grain Flooring

Accent Pendant Lighting at Kitchen Islands

GE Stainless & Slate Finish Appliances

Full size In-unit Washer & Dryer

Interior Barn Doors

Under-mount Kitchen & Bathroom Sinks

Private Balconies

Spacious Walk-in Closet and Built in Shelving

Tech Packages Available Featuring A/V Upgrades including Wall Speakers and Bluetooth System

Now Offering AT&T Fiber 1000

Stainless Steel Appliances

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Custom Designed Resident Lounge

Fully Functional Bike Storage

Private Garages

24 Hour Package Receiving

24-hour Techno Gym

Ultra-Luxe Pool

Yoga Room

Gas Grills & Open Courtyard

Beach Cruisers Available

NGBS Green Certified

WiFi in Common Areas

Billiards and Game Room

Business Center with Computers

Work Space with Touchdown Counters with Data and Power

Close Proximity to Cafes, Spa Services, Shopping Restaurants and Breweries

Community Group Fitness Programs

Dry Cleaning Service

Expansive Dog Park

Watch our WRS Pet Video

On-Site Dog Wash Station

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 Empire Dr have any available units?
2623 Empire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 Empire Dr have?
Some of 2623 Empire Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 Empire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Empire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Empire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2623 Empire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2623 Empire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2623 Empire Dr offers parking.
Does 2623 Empire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2623 Empire Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Empire Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2623 Empire Dr has a pool.
Does 2623 Empire Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 2623 Empire Dr has accessible units.
Does 2623 Empire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2623 Empire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District