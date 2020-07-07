2623 Empire Dr

Amenities
About me!
Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.
Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it's angry. It's wondering why you haven't moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn't going to do anything bad, because he's just a ghost. But he is all like "why haven't you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it's super nice". And you kinda have to agree. You've been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven't upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing Dallas apartment?
Apartment Amenities
One, Two and Three bedrooms. Town-homes with Private Garages.
Granite Countertops and Kitchen Islands
Vinyl Plank Wood Grain Flooring
Accent Pendant Lighting at Kitchen Islands
GE Stainless & Slate Finish Appliances
Full size In-unit Washer & Dryer
Interior Barn Doors
Under-mount Kitchen & Bathroom Sinks
Private Balconies
Spacious Walk-in Closet and Built in Shelving
Tech Packages Available Featuring A/V Upgrades including Wall Speakers and Bluetooth System
Now Offering AT&T Fiber 1000
Stainless Steel Appliances
Community Amenities
Custom Designed Resident Lounge
Fully Functional Bike Storage
Private Garages
24 Hour Package Receiving
24-hour Techno Gym
Ultra-Luxe Pool
Yoga Room
Gas Grills & Open Courtyard
Beach Cruisers Available
NGBS Green Certified
WiFi in Common Areas
Billiards and Game Room
Business Center with Computers
Work Space with Touchdown Counters with Data and Power
Close Proximity to Cafes, Spa Services, Shopping Restaurants and Breweries
Community Group Fitness Programs
Dry Cleaning Service
Expansive Dog Park
On-Site Dog Wash Station