2623 Empire Dr

Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.



Did you just hear that? The spooky voice that casually your haunts your home on Tuesdays is acting out again. This time it's angry. It's wondering why you haven't moved out yet. Spooky ghost person isn't going to do anything bad, because he's just a ghost. But he is all like "why haven't you moved into that beautiful new apartment down the road, it's super nice". And you kinda have to agree. You've been making some strong power moves in your life, yet you haven't upgraded your living standards. Spooky ghost person is looking out for you. Why not come check out this super amazing Dallas apartment?



Apartment Amenities



One, Two and Three bedrooms. Town-homes with Private Garages.



Granite Countertops and Kitchen Islands



Vinyl Plank Wood Grain Flooring



Accent Pendant Lighting at Kitchen Islands



GE Stainless & Slate Finish Appliances



Full size In-unit Washer & Dryer



Interior Barn Doors



Under-mount Kitchen & Bathroom Sinks



Private Balconies



Spacious Walk-in Closet and Built in Shelving



Tech Packages Available Featuring A/V Upgrades including Wall Speakers and Bluetooth System



Now Offering AT&T Fiber 1000



Stainless Steel Appliances



Community Amenities



Custom Designed Resident Lounge



Fully Functional Bike Storage



Private Garages



24 Hour Package Receiving



24-hour Techno Gym



Ultra-Luxe Pool



Yoga Room



Gas Grills & Open Courtyard



Beach Cruisers Available



NGBS Green Certified



WiFi in Common Areas



Billiards and Game Room



Business Center with Computers



Work Space with Touchdown Counters with Data and Power



Close Proximity to Cafes, Spa Services, Shopping Restaurants and Breweries



Community Group Fitness Programs



Dry Cleaning Service



Expansive Dog Park



Watch our WRS Pet Video



On-Site Dog Wash Station



