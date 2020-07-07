All apartments in Richardson
2617 Forest Grove Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2617 Forest Grove Drive

2617 Forest Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Forest Grove Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AMAZING Canyon Creek home for lease, available for immediate occupancy!! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with multiple living areas and nice size backyard with covered patio has been completely renovated. House features all new extensive wood floors, fresh paint, new carpet, gorgeous Chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, new SS appliances, lots of cabinets and counter space, refrigerator included. Both bathrooms have been updated and the Master bath has granite and a walk in shower with frame less glass. Backyard is good size and has a huge covered patio with direct access to the 2 car garage. Ideal location giving easy access to 190 and 75.. minutes from great shopping, dining, and entertainment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Forest Grove Drive have any available units?
2617 Forest Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Forest Grove Drive have?
Some of 2617 Forest Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Forest Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Forest Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Forest Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Forest Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2617 Forest Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Forest Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 2617 Forest Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Forest Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Forest Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 2617 Forest Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Forest Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2617 Forest Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Forest Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Forest Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.

