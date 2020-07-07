2617 Forest Grove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING Canyon Creek home for lease, available for immediate occupancy!! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with multiple living areas and nice size backyard with covered patio has been completely renovated. House features all new extensive wood floors, fresh paint, new carpet, gorgeous Chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, new SS appliances, lots of cabinets and counter space, refrigerator included. Both bathrooms have been updated and the Master bath has granite and a walk in shower with frame less glass. Backyard is good size and has a huge covered patio with direct access to the 2 car garage. Ideal location giving easy access to 190 and 75.. minutes from great shopping, dining, and entertainment