Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2613 Forest Grove Drive
Last updated June 9 2019 at 1:55 AM

2613 Forest Grove Drive

2613 Forest Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Forest Grove Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Unit 2615 for Lease - UPDATED half duplex with two spacious bedrooms, two full baths in coveted Canyon Creek Country Club neighborhood. Quiet community with mature trees, park and creek. Gorgeous hardwoods in two living areas & formal dining. Ceramic tile in wet areas. Kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, granite c-tops, stone backsplash, stainless appliances! Both baths updated with shower and tub surrounds, replaced cabinets, sinks, toilets. Lots of storage. Fenced backyard, 2 car garage. LAWNCARE INCLUDED! Dogs allowed on a case by case basis - no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Forest Grove Drive have any available units?
2613 Forest Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 Forest Grove Drive have?
Some of 2613 Forest Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Forest Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Forest Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Forest Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 Forest Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2613 Forest Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2613 Forest Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 2613 Forest Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Forest Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Forest Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 2613 Forest Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Forest Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 2613 Forest Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Forest Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 Forest Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.

