2613 Forest Grove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Unit 2615 for Lease - UPDATED half duplex with two spacious bedrooms, two full baths in coveted Canyon Creek Country Club neighborhood. Quiet community with mature trees, park and creek. Gorgeous hardwoods in two living areas & formal dining. Ceramic tile in wet areas. Kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, granite c-tops, stone backsplash, stainless appliances! Both baths updated with shower and tub surrounds, replaced cabinets, sinks, toilets. Lots of storage. Fenced backyard, 2 car garage. LAWNCARE INCLUDED! Dogs allowed on a case by case basis - no cats.