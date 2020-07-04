All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2600 Clear Springs Dr Unit: B2

2600 Clear Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2600 Clear Springs Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Crowley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
trash valet
Rent: $1,399 - $1,459
square feet:1,041 - 1,133 SQ FT
Description:
This floorplan features a wood burning fireplace, garden size tubs, each bedroom offers a walk in closet, full size w/d connections, large patio w/ private storage area.

Villages at Clear Springs is nestled away in a quiet, well-established residential neighborhood, conveniently located only minutes from the Firewheel Town Center and golf course, the Sherrill Park Municipal Golf course, the Garland Special Events Center, the Eisemann Performing Arts Center, Crowley Park and numerous upscale dining and shopping destinations.

Available exclusively for your convenience and enjoyment is a resort-style pool and spa with a cascading water feature, state-of-the-art fitness center with new cardio equipment, a clothes care center, business center, childrens playground and pet friendly greenbelt areas.
Villages at Clear Springs is a home and a lifestyle for those who expect THE BEST!

Apartment Amenities:
Alarms in all homes with monitoring available
Full-size washer and dryer connections
Pre-wired for multiline phone capabilities
Cable-ready bedrooms and living areas
Large private balconies and patios
Large storage areas
Frost-free refrigerators with icemakers
Built-in microwaves
Large walk-in closets
Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding
Ceiling fans in all rooms
Oval garden tubs*
Fireplaces*
Direct access private garages available*
* in select apartment homes

Community Features:
Attached/detached garages
Picnic and BBQ area
State-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center
Resort water plaza with pool and spa
Clothes care center
Grand clubhouse
Valet trash service
Extensive park-like landscaping
Townhome-style architecture
Reserved uncovered parking
Business center
Pet-friendly greenbelt areas
High-speed fiber optic service by AT&T

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

