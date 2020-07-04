257 E Spring Valley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Stunning townhome in the popular Brick Row Development built by CB Jeni Townhomes. Upgrades and high end finish outs that include neutral, modern color tones throughout. Gorgeous wood flooring and High ceilings in huge living room. Master bedroom down with Oversized shower plus walk in closet in beautiful master bath. Large secondary bedrooms plus incredible game room and loft. Energy efficient with Low E, Dual Pane Windows. Great location with lots of restaurants, and shopping nearby. Close to Dart Rail, Hwy I-75, UTD, Texas Instruments, etc. Perfect for the luxury feel without having to pay high costs in maintenance! All applicants over 18 must submit TAR application.