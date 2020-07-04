All apartments in Richardson
257 E Spring Valley Road
257 E Spring Valley Road

257 East Spring Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

257 East Spring Valley Road, Richardson, TX 75081

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Stunning townhome in the popular Brick Row Development built by CB Jeni Townhomes. Upgrades and high end finish outs that include neutral, modern color tones throughout. Gorgeous wood flooring and High ceilings in huge living room. Master bedroom down with Oversized shower plus walk in closet in beautiful master bath. Large secondary bedrooms plus incredible game room and loft. Energy efficient with Low E, Dual Pane Windows. Great location with lots of restaurants, and shopping nearby. Close to Dart Rail, Hwy I-75, UTD, Texas Instruments, etc. Perfect for the luxury feel without having to pay high costs in maintenance! All applicants over 18 must submit TAR application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 E Spring Valley Road have any available units?
257 E Spring Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 E Spring Valley Road have?
Some of 257 E Spring Valley Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 E Spring Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
257 E Spring Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 E Spring Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 257 E Spring Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 257 E Spring Valley Road offer parking?
No, 257 E Spring Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 257 E Spring Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 E Spring Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 E Spring Valley Road have a pool?
No, 257 E Spring Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 257 E Spring Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 257 E Spring Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 257 E Spring Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 E Spring Valley Road has units with dishwashers.

