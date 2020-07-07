2460 Cathedral Drive

Amenities

WOW! Beautiful 2 story 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Richardson ISD Junior,Pearce High! This Large 2017 home is over 2200 square feet with a bright and open floor plan! Wood flooring throughout the 1st floor! The large Master has its own private balcony and large bathroom and walk-in closet! A covered patio in the front and one in the private backyard! Great modern chef's kitchen with quartz counter top perfect for entertaining! Stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator,Washer,Dryer, ready to move-in. Second floor large loft game room! Bedrooms are generously sized and are waiting for you to make it your next home! ADT security system. PETS ARE CASE BY CASE. HOA covers front yard maintenance. See it today!