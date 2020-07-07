243 Canyon Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunningly remodeled midcentury modern home with 4 bedrms & an epic entertainment layout. Enter into the open with hand-scraped wood floors and a fireplace to cozy up to the full bar. The formal dining has an abundance of light & view of the courtyard pool ideal for relaxation & entertainment. Retreat to your spacious master bedrm which boasts hand-scraped floors & relax in the luxurious master bathrooms' custom shower & tub. The large window & sky light in the master bath presents an alluring open concept. Two side yards ideal for a zen garden and pet-friendly space. New PVC plumbing, furnace, & tankless water heater.