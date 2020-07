Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Impeccably maintained and updated spacious home with 3 car garage and a beautifully landscaped yard. Recent updates include: Kitchen countertop, Kitchen Flooring. kitchen and bathrooms cabinet. Enclosed sun room (not included in square footage) with great view of back yard. Close to Crowley Park. Whole Food and City Line restaurants. Mins to access the highway 75 and George Bush tollway. No Cat. All application fee are non-refundable. only one small dog allowed under 15 lbs.