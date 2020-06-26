2303 Silver Holly Ln

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e776370c4 ----
You will fall in love with this well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with in-ground pool in an mature, established neighborhood. This beautiful home is MOVE-IN READY and the location is the very best-close to CityLine, PGBT and HWY 75. Restaurants, entertainment and shopping are all minutes away! SpringPark offers ponds, hiking and biking paths, community pool, tennis and more. Go to Springpark.org for more info about the community. All this in Plano ISD. Won\'t last long! Resident must use landlord\'s pool service vendor. Pool service is not included in rent. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required.
2 Car Garage
Built In Oven
Ceiling Fan
Central Heat & Air
Community Pool
Disposal
Electric Range
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Garden Tub
Hardwood Flooring
Private Pool
Walk In Closets