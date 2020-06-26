All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2303 Silver Holly Ln

Location

2303 Silver Holly Ln, Richardson, TX 75082
Crowley Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1e776370c4 ----
You will fall in love with this well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with in-ground pool in an mature, established neighborhood. This beautiful home is MOVE-IN READY and the location is the very best-close to CityLine, PGBT and HWY 75. Restaurants, entertainment and shopping are all minutes away! SpringPark offers ponds, hiking and biking paths, community pool, tennis and more. Go to Springpark.org for more info about the community. All this in Plano ISD. Won\'t last long! Resident must use landlord\'s pool service vendor. Pool service is not included in rent. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required.

2 Car Garage
Built In Oven
Ceiling Fan
Central Heat & Air
Community Pool
Disposal
Electric Range
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Garden Tub
Hardwood Flooring
Private Pool
Walk In Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Silver Holly Ln have any available units?
2303 Silver Holly Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 Silver Holly Ln have?
Some of 2303 Silver Holly Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 Silver Holly Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Silver Holly Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Silver Holly Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2303 Silver Holly Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2303 Silver Holly Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2303 Silver Holly Ln offers parking.
Does 2303 Silver Holly Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 Silver Holly Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Silver Holly Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2303 Silver Holly Ln has a pool.
Does 2303 Silver Holly Ln have accessible units?
No, 2303 Silver Holly Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Silver Holly Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2303 Silver Holly Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

