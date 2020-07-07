All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2204 E Prairie Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2204 E Prairie Creek Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 2:40 PM

2204 E Prairie Creek Drive

2204 Prairie Creek Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2204 Prairie Creek Drive East, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home walking distance to school and Duck Creek Park! This fully renovated home features an open floor plan with a large living area, a gourmet chef driven kitchen, playroom or second living area just off entry, and formal dining open to living and kitchen. Spacious bedrooms with split layout of two bedrooms on one side of home, and two on the other. Perfect for families! Large laundry and mudroom at entry from garage, and a large fenced backyard with patio. Two car attached garage. Highly desirable quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 E Prairie Creek Drive have any available units?
2204 E Prairie Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 E Prairie Creek Drive have?
Some of 2204 E Prairie Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 E Prairie Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2204 E Prairie Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 E Prairie Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2204 E Prairie Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2204 E Prairie Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2204 E Prairie Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2204 E Prairie Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 E Prairie Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 E Prairie Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2204 E Prairie Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2204 E Prairie Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2204 E Prairie Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 E Prairie Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 E Prairie Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District