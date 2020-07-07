2204 E Prairie Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home walking distance to school and Duck Creek Park! This fully renovated home features an open floor plan with a large living area, a gourmet chef driven kitchen, playroom or second living area just off entry, and formal dining open to living and kitchen. Spacious bedrooms with split layout of two bedrooms on one side of home, and two on the other. Perfect for families! Large laundry and mudroom at entry from garage, and a large fenced backyard with patio. Two car attached garage. Highly desirable quiet neighborhood.