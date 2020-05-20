2202 Bluebonnet Drive

Amenities

Centrally located near George Bush Tollway and 75, this wonderful 4 bedroom home boasts a highly versatile floor plan with multiple living areas, a gorgeous eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, ample cabinet and counter space as well as breakfast bar, and a spacious master bedroom and master bath with dual sinks, custom tile, large tub and separate shower in addition to separate walk-in closets. Only a short drive to City Line, Sherrill Park golf course, and Galatyn Park Nature Trails.