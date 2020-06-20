All apartments in Richardson
Last updated August 1 2019 at 1:51 PM

2089 Oakwood Forest

2089 Oakwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2089 Oakwood Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
University Estates North

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Reveille plan - The first floor of this home is a great family gathering area. There is a dining room area as you enter, a great open living room with views into the kitchen, and half bath conveniently near the kitchen and living room. Upstairs has your master bedroom and master bath, 2 bedrooms, laundry room, and another full bath. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2089 Oakwood Forest have any available units?
2089 Oakwood Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 2089 Oakwood Forest currently offering any rent specials?
2089 Oakwood Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2089 Oakwood Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2089 Oakwood Forest is pet friendly.
Does 2089 Oakwood Forest offer parking?
Yes, 2089 Oakwood Forest offers parking.
Does 2089 Oakwood Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2089 Oakwood Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2089 Oakwood Forest have a pool?
No, 2089 Oakwood Forest does not have a pool.
Does 2089 Oakwood Forest have accessible units?
No, 2089 Oakwood Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 2089 Oakwood Forest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2089 Oakwood Forest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2089 Oakwood Forest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2089 Oakwood Forest does not have units with air conditioning.

