2089 Oakwood Forest

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The Reveille plan - The first floor of this home is a great family gathering area. There is a dining room area as you enter, a great open living room with views into the kitchen, and half bath conveniently near the kitchen and living room. Upstairs has your master bedroom and master bath, 2 bedrooms, laundry room, and another full bath. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.