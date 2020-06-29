2013 Ridge Creek Drive

Amenities
Pride in ownership shows in this stunning home with quality updates and an eye for detail. Pool and Yard maintenance included. Updates galore include: fresh interior & exterior paint, crown molding in dining & master, smooth gallery walls & ceilings, solid oak hand scraped wood flooring, quartz & granite countertops, vaulted ceiling with beams, & plantation shutters. The exterior is an absolute show stopper with 2 huge oak trees, new board on board fence, new roof & gutters, stone beds with immaculate landscaping, new stone retainer wall with expanded driveway-all in addition to a beautiful sparkling pool-spa. Located in the desirable University Estates North neighborhood feeding into exemplary Yale Elementary.