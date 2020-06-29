2013 Ridge Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Pride in ownership shows in this stunning home with quality updates and an eye for detail. Pool and Yard maintenance included. Updates galore include: fresh interior & exterior paint, crown molding in dining & master, smooth gallery walls & ceilings, solid oak hand scraped wood flooring, quartz & granite countertops, vaulted ceiling with beams, & plantation shutters. The exterior is an absolute show stopper with 2 huge oak trees, new board on board fence, new roof & gutters, stone beds with immaculate landscaping, new stone retainer wall with expanded driveway-all in addition to a beautiful sparkling pool-spa. Located in the desirable University Estates North neighborhood feeding into exemplary Yale Elementary.