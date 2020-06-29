All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2013 Ridge Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2013 Ridge Creek Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:30 AM

2013 Ridge Creek Drive

2013 Ridge Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2013 Ridge Creek Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
University Estates North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Pride in ownership shows in this stunning home with quality updates and an eye for detail. Pool and Yard maintenance included. Updates galore include: fresh interior & exterior paint, crown molding in dining & master, smooth gallery walls & ceilings, solid oak hand scraped wood flooring, quartz & granite countertops, vaulted ceiling with beams, & plantation shutters. The exterior is an absolute show stopper with 2 huge oak trees, new board on board fence, new roof & gutters, stone beds with immaculate landscaping, new stone retainer wall with expanded driveway-all in addition to a beautiful sparkling pool-spa. Located in the desirable University Estates North neighborhood feeding into exemplary Yale Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Ridge Creek Drive have any available units?
2013 Ridge Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Ridge Creek Drive have?
Some of 2013 Ridge Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Ridge Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Ridge Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Ridge Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Ridge Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2013 Ridge Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Ridge Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2013 Ridge Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Ridge Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Ridge Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2013 Ridge Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 2013 Ridge Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2013 Ridge Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Ridge Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Ridge Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District