201 Brick Row Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic townhome with ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE in a GREAT LOCATION near Main St in Richardson makes it convenient to Dart Rail access, restaurants, Hwy 75 and the peaceful park and pool area just steps away. This CORNER townhome has beautiful HIGH CEILINGS in the LIVING ROOM and VAULTED CEILING in the MASTER BEDROOM that adds a terrific SPACIOUS feel. Enjoy granite counters, SS appliances INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR, 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath, large master suite and bath with separate garden tub and shower. Schedule a VIRTUAL or PRIVATE tour today!