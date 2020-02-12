All apartments in Richardson
201 Brick Row Drive

201 Brick Row · No Longer Available
Location

201 Brick Row, Richardson, TX 75081

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic townhome with ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE in a GREAT LOCATION near Main St in Richardson makes it convenient to Dart Rail access, restaurants, Hwy 75 and the peaceful park and pool area just steps away. This CORNER townhome has beautiful HIGH CEILINGS in the LIVING ROOM and VAULTED CEILING in the MASTER BEDROOM that adds a terrific SPACIOUS feel. Enjoy granite counters, SS appliances INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR, 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath, large master suite and bath with separate garden tub and shower. Schedule a VIRTUAL or PRIVATE tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Brick Row Drive have any available units?
201 Brick Row Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Brick Row Drive have?
Some of 201 Brick Row Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Brick Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
201 Brick Row Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Brick Row Drive pet-friendly?
No, 201 Brick Row Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 201 Brick Row Drive offer parking?
Yes, 201 Brick Row Drive offers parking.
Does 201 Brick Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Brick Row Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Brick Row Drive have a pool?
Yes, 201 Brick Row Drive has a pool.
Does 201 Brick Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 201 Brick Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Brick Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Brick Row Drive has units with dishwashers.

