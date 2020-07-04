All apartments in Richardson
2005 Colonial Court

2005 Colonial Court · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Colonial Court, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Come see this beautiful 1 story, split floor plan, 4 bed, 3 bath home with a pool in the Sherrill Park Golf Course Community. Great for entertaining, this house has 2 living rooms, a wet bar, and open dining area that flows into a family room which looks out to a covered patio and pool outside. The kitchen features double ovens, an electric 4 burner cooktop with down vent out, granite countertops, and hardware on the cabinets. The pool features a fountain, waterfall, and splash pad with pool equipment fenced off for a peaceful and quiet time outdoors. This is a must see. We look forward to meeting you at the open house this Sunday, July 21st at 3:00!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Colonial Court have any available units?
2005 Colonial Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Colonial Court have?
Some of 2005 Colonial Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Colonial Court currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Colonial Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Colonial Court pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Colonial Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2005 Colonial Court offer parking?
No, 2005 Colonial Court does not offer parking.
Does 2005 Colonial Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Colonial Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Colonial Court have a pool?
Yes, 2005 Colonial Court has a pool.
Does 2005 Colonial Court have accessible units?
No, 2005 Colonial Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Colonial Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 Colonial Court has units with dishwashers.

