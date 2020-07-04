2005 Colonial Court

Amenities

Come see this beautiful 1 story, split floor plan, 4 bed, 3 bath home with a pool in the Sherrill Park Golf Course Community. Great for entertaining, this house has 2 living rooms, a wet bar, and open dining area that flows into a family room which looks out to a covered patio and pool outside. The kitchen features double ovens, an electric 4 burner cooktop with down vent out, granite countertops, and hardware on the cabinets. The pool features a fountain, waterfall, and splash pad with pool equipment fenced off for a peaceful and quiet time outdoors. This is a must see. We look forward to meeting you at the open house this Sunday, July 21st at 3:00!