Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1902 Baylor Drive
Last updated June 9 2019 at 1:54 AM

1902 Baylor Drive

1902 Baylor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1902 Baylor Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Property for Lease with so many updates and a POOL just in time for summer! Newer stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and double ovens. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, large living room with vaulted ceilings, huge master bedroom, large walk-in closets. Master shower just remodeled. WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO SPRINGRIDGE ELEMENTARY, BERKNER HIGH SCHOOL AND BERKNER PARK! 1 small pet under 30 lbs allowed. 2 year lease preferred. MUST SEE IN PERSON! Pool maintenance and water bill paid for by landlord! SHOWINGS TO BEGIN SUNDAY, JUNE 16.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Baylor Drive have any available units?
1902 Baylor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1902 Baylor Drive have?
Some of 1902 Baylor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 Baylor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Baylor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Baylor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1902 Baylor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1902 Baylor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1902 Baylor Drive offers parking.
Does 1902 Baylor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Baylor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Baylor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1902 Baylor Drive has a pool.
Does 1902 Baylor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1902 Baylor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Baylor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 Baylor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

