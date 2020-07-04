1902 Baylor Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous Property for Lease with so many updates and a POOL just in time for summer! Newer stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and double ovens. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, large living room with vaulted ceilings, huge master bedroom, large walk-in closets. Master shower just remodeled. WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO SPRINGRIDGE ELEMENTARY, BERKNER HIGH SCHOOL AND BERKNER PARK! 1 small pet under 30 lbs allowed. 2 year lease preferred. MUST SEE IN PERSON! Pool maintenance and water bill paid for by landlord! SHOWINGS TO BEGIN SUNDAY, JUNE 16.