1901 Apollo Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Stunning remodeled home in the heart of Richardson. Kitchen offers Quartz counters, sleek white shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting with cedar accents & an open floor concept. Master retreat offers trendy neutral paint tones, brushed nickel fixtures, expansive shower with stylish modern tiles. This home rests on an oversized corner lot with an open patio and lots of room for the kids & pets to play. Additional living area offers the extra space needed for a growing family or just a place for a media or game room. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Welcome home!