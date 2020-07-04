All apartments in Richardson
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:06 AM

1901 Apollo Road

1901 Apollo Road · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Apollo Road, Richardson, TX 75081
Duck Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Stunning remodeled home in the heart of Richardson. Kitchen offers Quartz counters, sleek white shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting with cedar accents & an open floor concept. Master retreat offers trendy neutral paint tones, brushed nickel fixtures, expansive shower with stylish modern tiles. This home rests on an oversized corner lot with an open patio and lots of room for the kids & pets to play. Additional living area offers the extra space needed for a growing family or just a place for a media or game room. Minutes from shopping, restaurants, and major highways. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Apollo Road have any available units?
1901 Apollo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 Apollo Road have?
Some of 1901 Apollo Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 Apollo Road currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Apollo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Apollo Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 Apollo Road is pet friendly.
Does 1901 Apollo Road offer parking?
Yes, 1901 Apollo Road offers parking.
Does 1901 Apollo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Apollo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Apollo Road have a pool?
No, 1901 Apollo Road does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Apollo Road have accessible units?
No, 1901 Apollo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Apollo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Apollo Road does not have units with dishwashers.

