Richardson, TX
1819 Linda Lane
1819 Linda Lane

Location

1819 Linda Lane, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Newly Renovated 1 story 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Garage has been converted and can be used as a room as well or a second living area. New kitchen with stainless appliances. All brand new flooring and paint. Great location in Richardson walking distance to Yale park. Exemplary Richardson Schools within walking distances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Linda Lane have any available units?
1819 Linda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 Linda Lane have?
Some of 1819 Linda Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Linda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Linda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Linda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1819 Linda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1819 Linda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Linda Lane offers parking.
Does 1819 Linda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Linda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Linda Lane have a pool?
No, 1819 Linda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Linda Lane have accessible units?
No, 1819 Linda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Linda Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 Linda Lane has units with dishwashers.

