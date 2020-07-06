1819 Linda Lane

Amenities

Newly Renovated 1 story 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Garage has been converted and can be used as a room as well or a second living area. New kitchen with stainless appliances. All brand new flooring and paint. Great location in Richardson walking distance to Yale park. Exemplary Richardson Schools within walking distances.