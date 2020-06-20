All apartments in Richardson
17729 Coralbery Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

17729 Coralbery Drive

17729 Coralbery Dr
Richardson
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

17729 Coralbery Dr, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new Ashton Woods townhome in Plano ISD and minutes from UTD with easy access to freeways. Contemporary, open concept home with loads of upgrades. Huge granite island kitchen, SS appliances, convection oven, gas stove and walk-in pantry. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths w dual sinks in each and an office-living area. Lot's of storage!!!! Nice sized fenced in backyard area with a covered patio. Conveniently located right off the George Bush Freeway. Plenty of shops nearby including Central Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

