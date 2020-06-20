17729 Coralbery Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Brand new Ashton Woods townhome in Plano ISD and minutes from UTD with easy access to freeways. Contemporary, open concept home with loads of upgrades. Huge granite island kitchen, SS appliances, convection oven, gas stove and walk-in pantry. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths w dual sinks in each and an office-living area. Lot's of storage!!!! Nice sized fenced in backyard area with a covered patio. Conveniently located right off the George Bush Freeway. Plenty of shops nearby including Central Market.