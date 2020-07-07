All apartments in Richardson
17720 Coralbery Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:29 AM

17720 Coralbery Drive

17720 Coralbery Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17720 Coralbery Dr, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous new house constructed by Ashton Woods town home in PISD school district. Beautiful upgraded feature included wood floors, quartz counter tops, designed back splash, lights fixture, stainless steel appliances and double stack cabinet, natural stone fireplace. Second floor has three bedrooms, including the master suite, and two bedroom with designed tiles and frame less shower. Convenient location for shopping, dining, easy access to hwy 75, Hwy 190 George Bush, Dallas North Tollway. Beautiful house. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17720 Coralbery Drive have any available units?
17720 Coralbery Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 17720 Coralbery Drive have?
Some of 17720 Coralbery Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17720 Coralbery Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17720 Coralbery Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17720 Coralbery Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17720 Coralbery Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 17720 Coralbery Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17720 Coralbery Drive offers parking.
Does 17720 Coralbery Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17720 Coralbery Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17720 Coralbery Drive have a pool?
No, 17720 Coralbery Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17720 Coralbery Drive have accessible units?
No, 17720 Coralbery Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17720 Coralbery Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17720 Coralbery Drive has units with dishwashers.

