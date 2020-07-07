17720 Coralbery Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Gorgeous new house constructed by Ashton Woods town home in PISD school district. Beautiful upgraded feature included wood floors, quartz counter tops, designed back splash, lights fixture, stainless steel appliances and double stack cabinet, natural stone fireplace. Second floor has three bedrooms, including the master suite, and two bedroom with designed tiles and frame less shower. Convenient location for shopping, dining, easy access to hwy 75, Hwy 190 George Bush, Dallas North Tollway. Beautiful house. A must see!