17635 Sequoia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room new construction

Beautiful brand new home with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, at University Place - a new community right next to UT Dallas! You’ll love how easy to commute throughout the Metro. Minutes to Hwy 190, 75, 635, Tollway, 121, Legacy West and Toyota headquarter. Close to many shopping, dining and amenities. Great open floor plan with high ceiling. Lovely modern kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cook Top, Quartz Counter Top, Pendent Lights. Master suite with dual sinks and showers on the first floor along with study, dinning and big living room. Game room, and four bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Fifth bedroom can be used as media room. Exemplary Plano ISD. House locates in Collin county.