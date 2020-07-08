All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 17635 Sequoia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
17635 Sequoia Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

17635 Sequoia Drive

17635 Sequoia Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17635 Sequoia Dr, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Beautiful brand new home with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, at University Place - a new community right next to UT Dallas! You’ll love how easy to commute throughout the Metro. Minutes to Hwy 190, 75, 635, Tollway, 121, Legacy West and Toyota headquarter. Close to many shopping, dining and amenities. Great open floor plan with high ceiling. Lovely modern kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cook Top, Quartz Counter Top, Pendent Lights. Master suite with dual sinks and showers on the first floor along with study, dinning and big living room. Game room, and four bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Fifth bedroom can be used as media room. Exemplary Plano ISD. House locates in Collin county.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17635 Sequoia Drive have any available units?
17635 Sequoia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 17635 Sequoia Drive have?
Some of 17635 Sequoia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17635 Sequoia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17635 Sequoia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17635 Sequoia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17635 Sequoia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 17635 Sequoia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17635 Sequoia Drive offers parking.
Does 17635 Sequoia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17635 Sequoia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17635 Sequoia Drive have a pool?
No, 17635 Sequoia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17635 Sequoia Drive have accessible units?
No, 17635 Sequoia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17635 Sequoia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17635 Sequoia Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District