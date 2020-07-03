17632 Pinyon Lane

Amenities

Nearly New 1-story with brick & stone elevation offers 4 beds and 3 full baths. Wood floor throughout, upgraded carpet in bedrooms, title in wet areas, and grey tone paint. Gourmet island kitchen boasts quartz counter tops, breakfast bar, gas cook top & cozy breakfast nook. Double stack cabinets with SS appliances. Double vanities with frame less shower glass. Energy Smart Home includes energy-saving features to reduce energy consumption. Tankless water heaters. Close to UTD, shopping, dining and the PGBT.