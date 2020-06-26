1708 Elk Grove Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Home for Rent in Quiet Richardson Neighborhood - Located within walking distance of Yale Elementary and adjoining park. Just minutes from Highway 75 and George Bush, other local attractions include CityLine and Alamo Drafthouse. The property was our personal residence for 9 years and is recently renovated. Spacious backyard with covered patio. Fireplace in living room.



Tenant is responsible for utilities. $35 application fee for everyone over 18. House comes furnished with stove, oven and dishwasher. Tenant will need to provide refrigerator and washer/dryer.



$1,800 Security Deposit.



(RLNE4202926)