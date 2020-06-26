All apartments in Richardson
1708 Elk Grove Dr.

1708 Elk Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Elk Grove Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home for Rent in Quiet Richardson Neighborhood - Located within walking distance of Yale Elementary and adjoining park. Just minutes from Highway 75 and George Bush, other local attractions include CityLine and Alamo Drafthouse. The property was our personal residence for 9 years and is recently renovated. Spacious backyard with covered patio. Fireplace in living room.

Tenant is responsible for utilities. $35 application fee for everyone over 18. House comes furnished with stove, oven and dishwasher. Tenant will need to provide refrigerator and washer/dryer.

$1,800 Security Deposit.

(RLNE4202926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Elk Grove Dr. have any available units?
1708 Elk Grove Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Elk Grove Dr. have?
Some of 1708 Elk Grove Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Elk Grove Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Elk Grove Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Elk Grove Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Elk Grove Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Elk Grove Dr. offer parking?
No, 1708 Elk Grove Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1708 Elk Grove Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1708 Elk Grove Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Elk Grove Dr. have a pool?
No, 1708 Elk Grove Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Elk Grove Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1708 Elk Grove Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Elk Grove Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Elk Grove Dr. has units with dishwashers.

