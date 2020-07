Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully landscaped from the mature trees in the front yard to the sparkling pool in the back. You will enjoy your privacy with your upgraded fence with automatic gate. Inside the home, the large dining and living area perfect for entertaining. To make life even more enjoyable in your new home the pool and lawn service will be included in the rent. Great neighborhood and a great location. Schedule your viewing today.