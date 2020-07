Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely sized home with lots of charm! Midcentury accents. Close to UTD, Pearce HS, Greenwood Elementary. Located in the beautifully treed neighborhood of Greenhaven Hills. Includes formal living area, large dining, and galley kitchen. Views from family, dining room lookout on the large, grassy, fenced backyard and patio. Room to run around and play! Kitchen and baths are updated. 2 beds down, 2 up. Single garage with laundry area. Welcome Home!