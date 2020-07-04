All apartments in Richardson
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:56 PM

1511 Purdue Circle

1511 Purdue Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Purdue Circle, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Richardson ISD!! MOVE IN READY!! Located right next to Exemplary Yale Elementary. This beautiful open concept floor plan, features a welcoming living room with an IKEA kitchen, and all new appliances. The master is spacious with an en suite bath. The 4th bed can be an office or work out room! The gorgeous outside oasis features a grape vineyard, fig tree, pecan tree and apple tree, a shaded perfection to enjoy a cold glass of lemonade. Enough gated private parking for the whole family!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Purdue Circle have any available units?
1511 Purdue Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 Purdue Circle have?
Some of 1511 Purdue Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Purdue Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Purdue Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Purdue Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Purdue Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1511 Purdue Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Purdue Circle offers parking.
Does 1511 Purdue Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Purdue Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Purdue Circle have a pool?
No, 1511 Purdue Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Purdue Circle have accessible units?
No, 1511 Purdue Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Purdue Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 Purdue Circle has units with dishwashers.

