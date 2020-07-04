1511 Purdue Circle

Amenities

Richardson ISD!! MOVE IN READY!! Located right next to Exemplary Yale Elementary. This beautiful open concept floor plan, features a welcoming living room with an IKEA kitchen, and all new appliances. The master is spacious with an en suite bath. The 4th bed can be an office or work out room! The gorgeous outside oasis features a grape vineyard, fig tree, pecan tree and apple tree, a shaded perfection to enjoy a cold glass of lemonade. Enough gated private parking for the whole family!!