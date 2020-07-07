All apartments in Richardson
1509 Lorrie Dr
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:47 AM

1509 Lorrie Dr

1509 Lorrie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Lorrie Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME !!

HURRY AND LEASE THIS PROPERTY BEFORE IT'S GONE

* 3 BEDROOM + 2 BATHROOM + 2 CAR GARAGE *
* BRAND NEW KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS
* STAINLESS STEEL RANGE HOOD, DISHWASHER, STOVE & FRIDGE
* FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR WITH MODERN COLORS
* BRAND NEW LAMINATE FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM AND HALLWAY
* BRAND NEW TILE IN KITCHEN
* UPDATED BATHROOMS
* 2 CAR GARAGE
* WASHER & DRYER HOOKUP
We allow pets at $500 each + $20/month/pet rent.
QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
1. All adult occupants must fill out the rental application & supply proof of identity.
2. No Section 8. No Sex Offenders.
3. Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent.
4. No evictions or rental collections. Verifiable Rental History or double deposit.
5. Pay 1st Month Rent and full Security Deposit _ON_OR_BEFORE_ move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Lorrie Dr have any available units?
1509 Lorrie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Lorrie Dr have?
Some of 1509 Lorrie Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Lorrie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Lorrie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Lorrie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Lorrie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Lorrie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Lorrie Dr offers parking.
Does 1509 Lorrie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Lorrie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Lorrie Dr have a pool?
No, 1509 Lorrie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Lorrie Dr have accessible units?
No, 1509 Lorrie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Lorrie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Lorrie Dr has units with dishwashers.

