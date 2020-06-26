1404 Timberlake Circle

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Renovated 3 BR 2 full bathroom home in sought after Richardson Heights! Huge living room with flowing floor plan, split bedrooms, new tile in kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, decorative lighting, and new fixtures in bathrooms. Kitchen fully updated with granite countertops, backsplash, tile, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Huge backyard, walking distance from schools and parks! MUST SEE!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.