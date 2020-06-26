All apartments in Richardson
1404 Timberlake Circle
1404 Timberlake Circle

1404 Timberlake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Timberlake Circle, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Renovated 3 BR 2 full bathroom home in sought after Richardson Heights! Huge living room with flowing floor plan, split bedrooms, new tile in kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, decorative lighting, and new fixtures in bathrooms. Kitchen fully updated with granite countertops, backsplash, tile, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Huge backyard, walking distance from schools and parks! MUST SEE!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Timberlake Circle have any available units?
1404 Timberlake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Timberlake Circle have?
Some of 1404 Timberlake Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Timberlake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Timberlake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Timberlake Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Timberlake Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Timberlake Circle offer parking?
No, 1404 Timberlake Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Timberlake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Timberlake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Timberlake Circle have a pool?
No, 1404 Timberlake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Timberlake Circle have accessible units?
No, 1404 Timberlake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Timberlake Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Timberlake Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

