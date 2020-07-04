1333 Mackie Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave refrigerator

Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is Richardson. Home features 2 living areas and a formal dining room. The huge fenced backyard is great for the kids and pets. New roof April 2019. Fresh paint through out. Owner agent.



All occupants over the age of 18 must complete an application. Application fee $50. Upon approval security deposit and $100 lease admin fee will be due.



Pet deposit of $250 for pets under 25 pounds, $300 for pets over 25 pounds. Pet rent of $15 per month for pets under 25 pounds, $20 per month for pets over 25 pounds.