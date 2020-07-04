All apartments in Richardson
1333 Mackie Drive

1333 Mackie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1333 Mackie Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
North College Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is Richardson. Home features 2 living areas and a formal dining room. The huge fenced backyard is great for the kids and pets. New roof April 2019. Fresh paint through out. Owner agent.

All occupants over the age of 18 must complete an application. Application fee $50. Upon approval security deposit and $100 lease admin fee will be due.

Pet deposit of $250 for pets under 25 pounds, $300 for pets over 25 pounds. Pet rent of $15 per month for pets under 25 pounds, $20 per month for pets over 25 pounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
rent: 15
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Mackie Drive have any available units?
1333 Mackie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 Mackie Drive have?
Some of 1333 Mackie Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Mackie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Mackie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Mackie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 Mackie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1333 Mackie Drive offer parking?
No, 1333 Mackie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1333 Mackie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 Mackie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Mackie Drive have a pool?
No, 1333 Mackie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Mackie Drive have accessible units?
No, 1333 Mackie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Mackie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 Mackie Drive has units with dishwashers.

