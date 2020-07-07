All apartments in Richardson
1330 Apache Drive

Location

1330 Apache Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
garage
Stunning renovated home ready for move in! Huge kitchen & breakfast area with white cabinetry including massive island, marble countertops & decorative backsplash, and stainless appliances including gas range, dishwasher & built-in microwave. Formal living room also makes great dining or home office. Kitchen completely open to den with fireplace with gas logs. Beautiful master with French doors to patio & separate bath with gorgeous shower & vanity with dual sinks. Walk-in closet with built-ins. Wood floors throughout, today's paint colors, replaced windows, window coverings, recessed & decorative lighting & more! Open patio & fenced yard with 8-foot board on board stained fence! Wow!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1330 Apache Drive have any available units?
1330 Apache Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 Apache Drive have?
Some of 1330 Apache Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Apache Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Apache Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Apache Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1330 Apache Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1330 Apache Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Apache Drive offers parking.
Does 1330 Apache Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 Apache Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Apache Drive have a pool?
No, 1330 Apache Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Apache Drive have accessible units?
No, 1330 Apache Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Apache Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 Apache Drive has units with dishwashers.

