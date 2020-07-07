1330 Apache Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning renovated home ready for move in! Huge kitchen & breakfast area with white cabinetry including massive island, marble countertops & decorative backsplash, and stainless appliances including gas range, dishwasher & built-in microwave. Formal living room also makes great dining or home office. Kitchen completely open to den with fireplace with gas logs. Beautiful master with French doors to patio & separate bath with gorgeous shower & vanity with dual sinks. Walk-in closet with built-ins. Wood floors throughout, today's paint colors, replaced windows, window coverings, recessed & decorative lighting & more! Open patio & fenced yard with 8-foot board on board stained fence! Wow!