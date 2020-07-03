All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1319 Starshadow Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1319 Starshadow Dr.
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:06 PM

1319 Starshadow Dr.

1319 Starshadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1319 Starshadow Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Yale Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly Updated one story home in Richardson! - READY FOR MOVE IN! This one story home has a freshly updated interior with new paint and new carpet throughout. Master suite has walk in close and bathroom with double shower, jetted tub, and dual vanities. The kitchen boasts a smooth-top cooktop, double ovens, stainless steel sink, granite counters and glass tile backsplash! Ceiling fans throughout. Backyard has a large patio for entertaining. Highly sought after Richardson ISD schools.

(RLNE5328432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Starshadow Dr. have any available units?
1319 Starshadow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 Starshadow Dr. have?
Some of 1319 Starshadow Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Starshadow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Starshadow Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Starshadow Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 Starshadow Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1319 Starshadow Dr. offer parking?
No, 1319 Starshadow Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1319 Starshadow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 Starshadow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Starshadow Dr. have a pool?
No, 1319 Starshadow Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1319 Starshadow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1319 Starshadow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Starshadow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 Starshadow Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District