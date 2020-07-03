1319 Starshadow Dr.

Amenities

Freshly Updated one story home in Richardson! - READY FOR MOVE IN! This one story home has a freshly updated interior with new paint and new carpet throughout. Master suite has walk in close and bathroom with double shower, jetted tub, and dual vanities. The kitchen boasts a smooth-top cooktop, double ovens, stainless steel sink, granite counters and glass tile backsplash! Ceiling fans throughout. Backyard has a large patio for entertaining. Highly sought after Richardson ISD schools.



