Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1314 Belaire Drive
1314 Belaire Drive

1314 Belaire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Belaire Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Arapaho Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now. Lawn Service Included, Prime location in Richardson, Great Rental Home, 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full Baths, 1462 SqFt, 2 Car Garage with Openers, Students can easily walk to all grade levels from this property. Quiet, Friendly and Walkable Charming Neighborhood Street. Owner recently installed new Carpet, Tile, Gas Cooktop, Oven, Microwave, Kitchen Hardware, Dishwasher and Breakfast Light. Recent Interior and Exterior Paint. Recently installed new Door Knobs and Bathroom Mirrors. Fenced backyard for pets. Easy to get to UTD. Refrigerator and Washer Dryer comes with property. Convenient Location offering Easy Access to all major Highways and Tollways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot.

