1314 Belaire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Now. Lawn Service Included, Prime location in Richardson, Great Rental Home, 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full Baths, 1462 SqFt, 2 Car Garage with Openers, Students can easily walk to all grade levels from this property. Quiet, Friendly and Walkable Charming Neighborhood Street. Owner recently installed new Carpet, Tile, Gas Cooktop, Oven, Microwave, Kitchen Hardware, Dishwasher and Breakfast Light. Recent Interior and Exterior Paint. Recently installed new Door Knobs and Bathroom Mirrors. Fenced backyard for pets. Easy to get to UTD. Refrigerator and Washer Dryer comes with property. Convenient Location offering Easy Access to all major Highways and Tollways.