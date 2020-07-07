1303 Northlake Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/78de92205d ---- Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms! WINDOW LOVERS TAKE NOTICE!!! This home has a gorgeous floor to ceiling windows in the living area guaranteed to take your breath away. Dining adjacent to living with wonderful open kitchen. Large backyard with an open deck built on is ideal for entertaining or a quiet morning cup of coffee. Established neighborhood with mature trees and excellent RISD. FENCE IS NOT ENCLOSED, MAY NOT BE DOG FRIENDLY. Two Car Carport. Washer and Dryer connections located inside the home. Pictures taken prior to current occupancy. $20 FilterEasy Program Required, see Flyer for details. $99 Lease Admin Fee Rqrd. at lease signing. Assigned Covered Parking Assigned Outdoor Parking Built In Oven Central Heat & Air Disposal Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections Granite Countertops Hardwood Flooring Pets Allowed