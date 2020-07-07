All apartments in Richardson
1303 Northlake Dr

1303 Northlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1303 Northlake Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Arapaho Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/78de92205d ---- Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms! WINDOW LOVERS TAKE NOTICE!!! This home has a gorgeous floor to ceiling windows in the living area guaranteed to take your breath away. Dining adjacent to living with wonderful open kitchen. Large backyard with an open deck built on is ideal for entertaining or a quiet morning cup of coffee. Established neighborhood with mature trees and excellent RISD. FENCE IS NOT ENCLOSED, MAY NOT BE DOG FRIENDLY. Two Car Carport. Washer and Dryer connections located inside the home. Pictures taken prior to current occupancy. $20 FilterEasy Program Required, see Flyer for details. $99 Lease Admin Fee Rqrd. at lease signing. Assigned Covered Parking Assigned Outdoor Parking Built In Oven Central Heat & Air Disposal Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections Granite Countertops Hardwood Flooring Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Northlake Dr have any available units?
1303 Northlake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 Northlake Dr have?
Some of 1303 Northlake Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Northlake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Northlake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Northlake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 Northlake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1303 Northlake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Northlake Dr offers parking.
Does 1303 Northlake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Northlake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Northlake Dr have a pool?
No, 1303 Northlake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Northlake Dr have accessible units?
No, 1303 Northlake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Northlake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Northlake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

