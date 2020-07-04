Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 127 Trellis Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
127 Trellis Place
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
127 Trellis Place
127 Trellis Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
127 Trellis Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
updated townhouse in central location! only 8 mins to I-75! target, staples, taco Bueno, chick-fil-A are right at the corner! come to check this out before it is gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 127 Trellis Place have any available units?
127 Trellis Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 127 Trellis Place currently offering any rent specials?
127 Trellis Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Trellis Place pet-friendly?
No, 127 Trellis Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 127 Trellis Place offer parking?
No, 127 Trellis Place does not offer parking.
Does 127 Trellis Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Trellis Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Trellis Place have a pool?
No, 127 Trellis Place does not have a pool.
Does 127 Trellis Place have accessible units?
No, 127 Trellis Place does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Trellis Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Trellis Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Trellis Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Trellis Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Similar Pages
Richardson 1 Bedrooms
Richardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with Parking
Richardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Dallas
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District