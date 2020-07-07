1252 Colfax Drive

Amenities

Remarkable townhouse in Richardson! This property is located next to schools, parks, restaurants and easy access to freeways 635 and 75. This townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, fenced in back yard and 1,380 sqft of living space. The townhome features an open layout with the dining room opening to the living room as well as the kitchen. The galley- style kitchen features electric range/oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal and overlooks your private atrium. Full size washer/dryer connections off the kitchen next to rear-entry garage. All laminate and tile flooring throughout, fresh paint and new fixtures. Pet Friendly Landlord. $1,400.00 month. Gross household monthly income requirement for this home is $ 4,900.00 Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $40 application and credit check. Call 214-340-9302 to schedule your showing today! Property will be move in ready by 9/15/19!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.