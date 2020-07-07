All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1252 Colfax Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1252 Colfax Drive
Last updated September 9 2019 at 5:58 PM

1252 Colfax Drive

1252 Colfax Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1252 Colfax Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Cottonwood Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remarkable townhouse in Richardson! This property is located next to schools, parks, restaurants and easy access to freeways 635 and 75. This townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, fenced in back yard and 1,380 sqft of living space. The townhome features an open layout with the dining room opening to the living room as well as the kitchen. The galley- style kitchen features electric range/oven, dishwasher and garbage disposal and overlooks your private atrium. Full size washer/dryer connections off the kitchen next to rear-entry garage. All laminate and tile flooring throughout, fresh paint and new fixtures. Pet Friendly Landlord. $1,400.00 month. Gross household monthly income requirement for this home is $ 4,900.00 Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $40 application and credit check. Call 214-340-9302 to schedule your showing today! Property will be move in ready by 9/15/19!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 Colfax Drive have any available units?
1252 Colfax Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1252 Colfax Drive have?
Some of 1252 Colfax Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 Colfax Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1252 Colfax Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 Colfax Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1252 Colfax Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1252 Colfax Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1252 Colfax Drive offers parking.
Does 1252 Colfax Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1252 Colfax Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 Colfax Drive have a pool?
No, 1252 Colfax Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1252 Colfax Drive have accessible units?
No, 1252 Colfax Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 Colfax Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1252 Colfax Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District