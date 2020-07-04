1251 State St

Amenities
Take over the remainder lease until SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 (*with option to renew)
*** NO DEPOSIT - You get to keep the existing deposit of $300 to yourself
** Will reimburse your app fee (on approval)
1 bed / 1 bath
Utilities all separate
648 sq. feet
1st floor with Balcony (building 6 stories high)
Elevator
Laundry: In unit
Pets: Allowed (Dog/Cat Pet deposit: $400 Monthly Recurring Dog/Cat Rent: $20)
FREE Garage parking - gated
=== CALL OR TEXT ME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THE UNIT.