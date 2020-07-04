All apartments in Richardson
Last updated November 6 2019 at 8:06 AM

1251 State St

1251 State St · No Longer Available
Location

1251 State St, Richardson, TX 75082
Sherrill Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Take over the remainder lease until SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 (*with option to renew)

*** NO DEPOSIT - You get to keep the existing deposit of $300 to yourself
** Will reimburse your app fee (on approval)

1 bed / 1 bath
Utilities all separate
648 sq. feet
1st floor with Balcony (building 6 stories high)
Elevator
Laundry: In unit
Pets: Allowed (Dog/Cat Pet deposit: $400 Monthly Recurring Dog/Cat Rent: $20)
FREE Garage parking - gated

=== CALL OR TEXT ME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THE UNIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 State St have any available units?
1251 State St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1251 State St have?
Some of 1251 State St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 State St currently offering any rent specials?
1251 State St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1251 State St is pet friendly.
Does 1251 State St offer parking?
Yes, 1251 State St offers parking.
Does 1251 State St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1251 State St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 State St have a pool?
No, 1251 State St does not have a pool.
Does 1251 State St have accessible units?
No, 1251 State St does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 State St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1251 State St has units with dishwashers.

