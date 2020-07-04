1251 State St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Take over the remainder lease until SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 (*with option to renew)



*** NO DEPOSIT - You get to keep the existing deposit of $300 to yourself

** Will reimburse your app fee (on approval)



1 bed / 1 bath

Utilities all separate

648 sq. feet

1st floor with Balcony (building 6 stories high)

Elevator

Laundry: In unit

Pets: Allowed (Dog/Cat Pet deposit: $400 Monthly Recurring Dog/Cat Rent: $20)

FREE Garage parking - gated



=== CALL OR TEXT ME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THE UNIT.