1226 Lake Pointe Way

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Exclusive Gated Lake Park Estates Townhome! Corner lot 3 bed, 2.5 bath floor plan with main living & kitchen area on 1st floor. Master bedroom down & two bedrooms up. Master retreat features dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower & large walk in closet. Kitchen includes granite, SS appliances, gas range & plenty of counter space. Second living space on level two with work station & two bedrooms. Enjoy the large balcony space upstairs. Closely located to retail, restaurants & highways. App fee is $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application & submit copies of PHOTO ID & PAYSTUBS with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.