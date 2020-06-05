All apartments in Richardson
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

1226 Lake Pointe Way

1226 Lake Pointe Way · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Lake Pointe Way, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Exclusive Gated Lake Park Estates Townhome! Corner lot 3 bed, 2.5 bath floor plan with main living & kitchen area on 1st floor. Master bedroom down & two bedrooms up. Master retreat features dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower & large walk in closet. Kitchen includes granite, SS appliances, gas range & plenty of counter space. Second living space on level two with work station & two bedrooms. Enjoy the large balcony space upstairs. Closely located to retail, restaurants & highways. App fee is $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application & submit copies of PHOTO ID & PAYSTUBS with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Lake Pointe Way have any available units?
1226 Lake Pointe Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1226 Lake Pointe Way have?
Some of 1226 Lake Pointe Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Lake Pointe Way currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Lake Pointe Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Lake Pointe Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 Lake Pointe Way is pet friendly.
Does 1226 Lake Pointe Way offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Lake Pointe Way offers parking.
Does 1226 Lake Pointe Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Lake Pointe Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Lake Pointe Way have a pool?
No, 1226 Lake Pointe Way does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Lake Pointe Way have accessible units?
No, 1226 Lake Pointe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Lake Pointe Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 Lake Pointe Way has units with dishwashers.

