1219 Donna Drive

Amenities
Available 06/15/20 Updated 3 bed, 2 bath ranch in Richardson - Property Id: 11852
Awesome location in fast-growing Richardson. This ranch has been updated throughout plus. Kitchen features granite countertops, refrigerator/freezer, DW, microwave, a walk in pantry, etc. Utility room right of kitchen leading to garage includes full washer/dryer combo. House is freshly painted throughout, with new lighting, hardwood floors in bedrooms and ceiling fans. Large fenced in backyard with beautiful covered patio. Walking distance from Cottonwood Park which features brand new inclusive playground, two lakes, walking trails, swimming pools, lighted tennis courts, plus minutes from the tollway and 635.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/11852
Property Id 11852
(RLNE5782253)