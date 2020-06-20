1219 Donna Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

Available 06/15/20 Updated 3 bed, 2 bath ranch in Richardson - Property Id: 11852



Awesome location in fast-growing Richardson. This ranch has been updated throughout plus. Kitchen features granite countertops, refrigerator/freezer, DW, microwave, a walk in pantry, etc. Utility room right of kitchen leading to garage includes full washer/dryer combo. House is freshly painted throughout, with new lighting, hardwood floors in bedrooms and ceiling fans. Large fenced in backyard with beautiful covered patio. Walking distance from Cottonwood Park which features brand new inclusive playground, two lakes, walking trails, swimming pools, lighted tennis courts, plus minutes from the tollway and 635.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/11852

