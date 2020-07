Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Well Maintained home with high ceilings, rich hand scraped hardwoods & an updated kitchen. Kitchen includes a gas range, granite counters & plenty of cabinet space. REFRIGERATOR STAYS WITH THE HOME. Also has a bonus living or game room or office, and all living areas are nice sizes. Well maintained large backyard with a patio. Richardson schools and within walking distance to Glenville Park, playground, sports fields and pool. SORRY, NO PETS.