Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:45 AM

1202 Edgewood Drive

1202 Edgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Edgewood Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated Richardson home with vaulted ceilings and open concept. The eat-in kitchen is open to the living room and dining room. New paint throughout in calming grey tones and lots of windows to let in natural light. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a pool, and attached 2 car garage. Separate utility room off kitchen with washer dryer. Located in the highly sought after College Park neighborhood. Close to elementary school and high school. Large live oak trees provide great shade over the expansive front yard. Sit in the backyard and listen to the calming sounds of the water feature as you look into the blue water. The pool features a light that changes color, visible at night. Come see soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Edgewood Drive have any available units?
1202 Edgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Edgewood Drive have?
Some of 1202 Edgewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Edgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Edgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Edgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Edgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1202 Edgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Edgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 1202 Edgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 Edgewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Edgewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1202 Edgewood Drive has a pool.
Does 1202 Edgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1202 Edgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Edgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Edgewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

