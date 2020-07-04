1202 Edgewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully updated Richardson home with vaulted ceilings and open concept. The eat-in kitchen is open to the living room and dining room. New paint throughout in calming grey tones and lots of windows to let in natural light. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a pool, and attached 2 car garage. Separate utility room off kitchen with washer dryer. Located in the highly sought after College Park neighborhood. Close to elementary school and high school. Large live oak trees provide great shade over the expansive front yard. Sit in the backyard and listen to the calming sounds of the water feature as you look into the blue water. The pool features a light that changes color, visible at night. Come see soon!