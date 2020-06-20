1201 Caladium Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous two story, 2br-2ba town home for rent! $1999 Fast access to Highway 75 as well as the George Bush Turnpike! Beautifully upgraded with granite and stainless steel appliances and stunning hardwood throughout common areas. Washer and Dryer INCLUDED! Attached 2 car garage with additional reserved parking spaces! This is a town home community with many identical units coming available throughout the upcoming months. NOT an apartment complex! Ask about smaller 2 bedroom units that may be available! Starting at $1775! And HUGE 3br-3ba for $2100. Located less than a mile from the UT Dallas.

Rates are subject to change due to availability, please ask for current rate.