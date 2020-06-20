All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1201 Caladium Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1201 Caladium Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1201 Caladium Avenue

1201 Caladium Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1201 Caladium Ave, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous two story, 2br-2ba town home for rent! $1999 Fast access to Highway 75 as well as the George Bush Turnpike! Beautifully upgraded with granite and stainless steel appliances and stunning hardwood throughout common areas. Washer and Dryer INCLUDED! Attached 2 car garage with additional reserved parking spaces! This is a town home community with many identical units coming available throughout the upcoming months. NOT an apartment complex! Ask about smaller 2 bedroom units that may be available! Starting at $1775! And HUGE 3br-3ba for $2100. Located less than a mile from the UT Dallas.
Rates are subject to change due to availability, please ask for current rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Caladium Avenue have any available units?
1201 Caladium Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Caladium Avenue have?
Some of 1201 Caladium Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Caladium Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Caladium Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Caladium Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Caladium Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 1201 Caladium Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Caladium Avenue offers parking.
Does 1201 Caladium Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 Caladium Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Caladium Avenue have a pool?
No, 1201 Caladium Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Caladium Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1201 Caladium Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Caladium Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Caladium Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave
Richardson, TX 75080
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District