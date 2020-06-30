Amenities
120 West CityLine Drive Apt #4029, Richardson, TX 75082 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 04/10/2019. Pets: allowed. Modern design and floor plans with exquisite features and amenities. From walking outside to relaxing inside, we offer a refined experience in the center of a vibrant environment. DISTINGUISHED HOME FINISHES Nine-and-a-half foot (or higher) ceilings in all homes Stained concrete or plank flooring Modern granite or quartz countertops in kitchens and bathrooms Stainless steel appliances with double-door refrigerators Gas ranges and large, under-mount sinks in kitchens Contemporary kitchen cabinets* Washers and dryers* Ceiling fans with lights in all living areas and bedrooms At least two USB ports per home Custom mudrooms* Luxury spa shower/tub combinations* Undisturbed views of CityLine* *In select homes RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES Come and go with DART, just steps away Large residential social spaces, indoor retreats and designer lounges Dog run and pet parlor for bathing and grooming Hotel-inspired pool with cabanas, grilling and gaming areas State-of-the-art strength & cardio gym with yoga studio Open-air wellness park with a jogging path and yoga lawn Hike and bike over 40 miles of nearby park trails Street-level shopping, dining, Whole Foods and nearby CityLine entertainment Bike storage and repair center Package delivery lockers for 24/7 pick-up convenience Stay "on" electric car charging station [ Published 13-Apr-19 / ID 2913227 ]