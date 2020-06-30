All apartments in Richardson
Last updated April 13 2019 at 7:54 AM

120 West CityLine Drive

120 W Cityline Dr · No Longer Available
Location

120 W Cityline Dr, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
pet friendly
yoga
120 West CityLine Drive Apt #4029, Richardson, TX 75082 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 04/10/2019. Pets: allowed. Modern design and floor plans with exquisite features and amenities. From walking outside to relaxing inside, we offer a refined experience in the center of a vibrant environment. DISTINGUISHED HOME FINISHES Nine-and-a-half foot (or higher) ceilings in all homes Stained concrete or plank flooring Modern granite or quartz countertops in kitchens and bathrooms Stainless steel appliances with double-door refrigerators Gas ranges and large, under-mount sinks in kitchens Contemporary kitchen cabinets* Washers and dryers* Ceiling fans with lights in all living areas and bedrooms At least two USB ports per home Custom mudrooms* Luxury spa shower/tub combinations* Undisturbed views of CityLine* *In select homes RESORT-STYLE AMENITIES Come and go with DART, just steps away Large residential social spaces, indoor retreats and designer lounges Dog run and pet parlor for bathing and grooming Hotel-inspired pool with cabanas, grilling and gaming areas State-of-the-art strength & cardio gym with yoga studio Open-air wellness park with a jogging path and yoga lawn Hike and bike over 40 miles of nearby park trails Street-level shopping, dining, Whole Foods and nearby CityLine entertainment Bike storage and repair center Package delivery lockers for 24/7 pick-up convenience Stay "on" electric car charging station [ Published 13-Apr-19 / ID 2913227 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 West CityLine Drive have any available units?
120 West CityLine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 West CityLine Drive have?
Some of 120 West CityLine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 West CityLine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 West CityLine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 West CityLine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 West CityLine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 120 West CityLine Drive offer parking?
No, 120 West CityLine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 120 West CityLine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 West CityLine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 West CityLine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 120 West CityLine Drive has a pool.
Does 120 West CityLine Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 West CityLine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 West CityLine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 West CityLine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

